Remiro. He had a job and he solved it with guarantees. Pull out several prodigious hands. Very safe the whole game. Nothing could do in the goal, because the deflection of head of Aritz misleads him.

Gorosabel. The yellow conditions him and that is why he had to be substituted. Until then little offensive contribution and difficulty to contain Javi Galán.

Aritz elustondo. He had the bad luck that Sandro’s center got his own goal and it was the goal of defeat. He was doing a good game, containing Rafa Mir, with whom he had a nice battle.

Le Normand. Serious game and without errors, he got to cover Rafa Mir well in Huesca’s best chance before the break.

Monreal. Again very well in defensive tasks, successfully closing his band. But then it was difficult for him to go up and help in attack.

Zubimendi. He did not manage to impose his law with the ball at any time. He suffered even though he fought a lot. He made a rushing mistake in the first half that could cost it 1-0.

Guevara. He started by finishing on goal and almost scoring, and ended up unhinged because the ball was flying overhead and he couldn’t get hold of the leather. He starred in a spectacular pass at the first touch for the career of Portu,

Oyarzabal. Bad game of the Eibar captain. He was strangely imprecise with the ball, he lacked decision to shoot from outside the area and clarity to give the last pass.

For your. Better to the right than to the left, where he was uncomfortable. He did not stop striking and demanding the defenses of Elche, but without success.

Januzaj. Imanol gave him ownership again and went unnoticed. An hour of play of some dribbling attempt, but he did not stop losing balls and losing duels. He needs to reset, he is a differential player and Real misses him. Something happens to him to not be up to par.

Isak. From less to more. He had the best chance for Real with a strong shot that was stopped by Álvaro Fernández. It was changed when it seemed best.

Barrenetxea. He came off the bench and was the only one who had the capacity to overflow. He was the best realist. They could give him a penalty on a play inside the area. Nothing was whistled.

Silva. His mere presence on the pitch conditions everything. He was not brilliant, but with his departure the team improved. It’s not by chance.

Zaldua. He left to avoid the expulsion of Gorosabel. He provokes the hand that gives rise to the goal of defeat, because the ball hits him in the hand.

Baptist. It could not be as fine as in the Eibar match.