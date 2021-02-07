Remiro: Placido party of the Navarrese. He barely had to make any intervention in the first half, and in the second he couldn’t do anything about Jairo’s goal.

Gorosabel: The game started like a motorcycle, being the main attacking argument of the Real. His connection to Januzaj is a cannon. Then he calmed down a bit, but he was at a very good level. I’m late to help Jairo’s goal. He put the center of the fourth realistic goal.

Zubeldia: He returned to the defense axis and fully complied after a limping week. It would have been very unfair if a hand penalty was given in Negredo’s action. His hand was close to his body.

Aritz Elustondo: A Beasain-born kaiser who is vital in realistic defense. Provides intensity, aggressiveness and solidity. Always help your colleagues. And above against Cádiz he uncovered with his departure of the ball.

Monreal: Good match. More concerned with defensive tasks than offensive ones, but he had time to put a great center on Merquelanz in the second half.

Illarramendi: He’s back, confirmed. He hardly missed passes, although it is true that he played without complicating his life. But it goes to more. He already managed to spend an hour on the pitch.

Guevara: It was not his best performance. Good in defensive work, but somewhat erratic in the making.

Merino: Complete game, without the ball well, and with a vital ball, with Oyarzabal’s 2-0 long pass. Total dominance as a steering wheel.

Oyarzabal: He scored again from a penalty. He was again infallible from eleven meters. And he also scored another great goal in play. It attacked the spaces like never before. He could have the option of making a hat-trick but Mauro caught him when he was again alone in front of Ledesma. He gave a goal pass to Merquelanz that was annulled for offside very tight. He has already scored 12 goals this year, the same as last season.

Januzaj: Watching him play when plugged in is delightful. Pure magic that he uncovered after the break, especially with a deep pass to Isak for 3-0.

Alexander Isak: Great game. From the beginning it was a constant nuisance for the defense of Cádiz. He was able to score before the break and gave Januzaj a sung goal. And in the second half he scored two goals with two very good movements. Fourth day in a row marking.

David Silva: Good news. He returned to play since December 22. 25 minutes to recover sensations in which he left passes between the lines, the house brand and was close to scoring from the front.

Merquelanz: He came out motivated and had good minutes. He scored a goal disallowed for offside. And he was able to do another headlining, but Ledesma stole the glory.

Sagnan: Intense minutes in which he could be injured with a bad fall.

Barrenetxea: Little time to celebrate its renewal with a good center from the left.

Carlos Fernandez: He was active and did not stop bothering the defense of Cádiz. I am looking forward to his first goal as a realist.