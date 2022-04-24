13. Valleys:

His mistake almost cost Las Palmas a goal against Ekain. Insecure in some actions and very passive in Goldar’s goal. Swing party. He took it out a bit sung to Herrera in the first half.

29. Coconut:

He suffered a lot with Ekain, especially in the first half, and with some of Herrera’s incursions. In Ibiza’s goal he was easily allowed to gain the position by Goldar, who finished practically alone. He lacked forcefulness during many of Ibiza’s attacks.

16. Navas:

Like Coco, Ekain gave him a hard time many times. Slow compared to the speed of the rival strikers, he displayed his experience and good positioning to be a good protector of Valles.

30. Cardone:

Especially in the first half, he suffered torture at the hands of Christian Herrera, totally out of control in his search for Valles. Looser in the second act, he was able to join the attack with some danger. He had to brace himself in defense much more than usual.

20. Kirian:

He let go as the minutes passed, especially when he was able to connect with Viera. A more than avoidable loss of the ball almost cost UD a Herrera goal. In the second half he served one on a tray to Lemos. Kirian himself, alone at the penalty spot, was screaming for an assist that never came.

22.Mfulu:

An immovable tractor in the axis of the center of the Las Palmas field. Games like today, in which his team has to fight more than usual, are good for him. He is always well placed and never risks with the ball at his feet. He once again showed off the simplicity of the game, something that is sometimes very difficult to achieve.

28. Moleiro:

It was losing steam as the minutes passed. In the second half, when Ibiza started to get more intense, at times she seemed out of place. It was necessary for Las Palmas to temper the game, so he was replaced by Fabio.

10. Jesse:

The attacker from Gran Canaria did not have his afternoon. Always heeling to the right, he intervened rather little in the offensive game of his team. He had a hard time building bridges with Viera, his best partner. The replacement of him by Rober González seemed sung.

19. Sadiku:

Impetuous, as always. But misguided. He saw a yellow card in the first half, which hindered his participation. Swapped for Mujica at halftime.

21.Jonathan Viera:

Once again, he completed a superb game, typical of the best player in the category, especially in the first half. He reversed the roles with Lemos, who assisted him on the Las Palmas goal, defining it perfectly. In the second half he had a few minutes of ‘rest’, perhaps the worst of his team. He tried until the end, and was close to making it 1-2 from a direct free kick, almost in stoppage time.

Substitutes:

9. Mujica:

He came out after the break in place of Sadiku. He fought as much as he could, but he had no luck facing the Ibizan goal.

25. Robert:

It is difficult for him to give his best version when he jumps onto the pitch from the bench. Despite this, he forced a free kick that Jonathan Viera could have turned into the final 1-2 that never came.

15. Fabius:

He entered through Moleiro to try to anesthetize a game that had too many impulses. He has to keep waiting for his opportunity to enter the start.