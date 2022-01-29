Ferdinand. He was about to get the rebound from Babic, without expecting that ball to bounce off the Bosnian Serb.

Well. The best of recent weeks, in Oviedo he was more subdued, this time as a winger.

Babec. He is not at his best level, with the culmination of an own goal, which made it 2-0. Earlier Obeng ‘given’ him a pipe.

Tuesdays. It was the surprise in eleven, entering through Chumi and returning to be in the game four weeks later. He could have done much more at 1-0, when he didn’t clear. He saw the yellow card in the 40th minute and stayed in the booth in the locker room.

Sparkles. He also didn’t show the spark that made him win the toast over Akieme. His dangerous additions are missed.

Of the sickle. He acted as a positional midfielder in the first act and as a right central defender in the second. Without any gross error, he had a header on the last play of the game in a lateral foul.

gate. One of his grayest performances with the red and white shirt. He did not finish participating in the Indalic creation and was replaced at rest.

Robertone. He has been away from his best level for some time. He was booked in the 17th minute for a push against Viti, having to complete the yellow cycle next Friday. In the second half he went down more to help Samu in getting the ball out.

Samu. Despite being another of those who can give much more of himself, he was one of the few drinkable in Oviedo. He shone more in the second half, as a positional midfielder. He sought to cut the distance with a volley with fifteen minutes to go that went very high. Also in minute 82, on the clearest occasion for the visitors, connecting a cross from Curro Sánchez, but the shot ran into Femenías.

Ramazani. He returned to the extreme, but he did not have that overflow so typical of him. Past revolutions in some plays, in an association with Sadiq he took a good cross shot.

Villar. It started as a reference and then went to the extreme, where it was more dangerous. From there, he caused Jimmy a yellow card with a snatch-

Puigmal. He entered after the break without improving what he had. He had a shot in discount without any danger.

Sadiq. He did not have any clear chance, but his mere presence fixes the rival defense and makes his teammates better. He put in a good pass to Ramazani on a counter.

Curro Sanchez. The best of the rojiblancos, had criteria when it came to moving the ball, also carrying danger from set pieces. He put a good cross into the area, finished off by Ramazani.

Grandchild. Hissed every time he touched the ball, he passed unnoticed.

Appiah. A couple of flashes and little else. Can’t find regularity.

Ruby. He put in three novelties (Martos, Centelles and Villar) compared to the eleven that fell against Eibar, modifying almost the entire defense. He placed Ramazani as a winger and Pozo as a winger, after three consecutive weeks playing as a striker and winger, respectively; also playing with a center forward. At the break he retired Martos and Portillo, delaying De la Hoz’s position and passing Villar to the winger so that Sadiq was the reference in attack. Curro Sánchez’s entry was the one that contributed the most.