Edgar Badia: He started the game with a strong clash against Lucas Boyé, which left him limping. He stopped a powerful shot from inside the box by Iñaki Williams with his right foot. Sold in the goal, in which Berenguer finished off alone. He cleared a dangerous foul from Yuri, which was aimed at his stick. Outstanding interventions to shots by Williams and, above all, by Petxarromán, who he saved on the goal line. He braved his fists against Vivian, in an action that ended in a corner and in which the Athletic footballer had to be treated. He avoided the 3-1 in a counterattack in which the penalty was played after Josan’s short assignment.

palaces: He returned to the starting eleven after his injury. He had a neat performance during the first act, in which he devoted himself more to defensive duties. In the goal, Yuri won the game to put Berenguer in the center. In the second he was more lavish in attack, especially in a 60-meter race that put Athletic Club in trouble.

Diego Gonzalez: Francisco surprised with two left-handed center backs in the eleven. On this occasion, he had to play in the right position. He committed a dangerous foul up front that put Edgar in trouble. He defeated Villalibre, in the 2-0 action, in a play in which he was more concerned with hindering the striker than with going for the ball.

Peter Bigas: Iñaki Williams beat him twice in speed, on both occasions of danger. At 1-0, he did not hit Berenguer in a shot in which he turned around. He also had no support from the pivots to avoid that shot. He received a yellow card at minute 46 for braking with a grab against Athletic Club.

Lucas Olaza: He debuted as a starter for Elche. Athletic Club charged the game for its band until the break. He defended himself as best he could, but in two dangerous actions he was left offside. In the second one came Berenguer’s goal. He improved in the second half and put a good ball, on Elche’s first chance, to Carrillo.

Ivan Marcone: Great novelty in the starting eleven. He devoted himself to dirty work, with hardly any impact on creation. He saw the yellow card (55 ‘) for a hard foul, at the height of the calf, on Berenguer just before being substituted.

gumbau: Overcome in the core, more dedicated to containing than creating. He was seen desperate in the first part due to the forcefulness of the Athletic Club media. Excellent long assist, with the left, for Josan’s goal. He was better in the final stretch of the duel.

Tete Morente: Another change in the eleven to start from the right wing, although Francisco tried to move the tree by changing sides with Fidel. Not very decisive in the three-quarter zone. The meeting did not end.

Peter Milla: He went on to play as a forward and had little impact on attacking football. He was substituted in the triple change of the second half.

Lucas Boye: He only lasted 16′ on the field. His injury points to the long adductor of his right leg, after an accidental action with Vivian, which could take him out of the competition for several weeks. He goes down more than sensible for Elche. He left applauded by the stands of San Mamés.

CHANGES

Ponce for Boyé (17′): After losing his place in the lineup, he appeared as a replacement for Boyé. Until the break, without danger in the rival area. Athletic demanded a penalty for his hands, but the ball hit him in the hand. In the second he was better as a continuity support than as a finisher. No occasions.

Raúl Guti for Marcone (56′): He gave a little more push in the center of the field.

Josan for Tete Morente (56′): He sought more verticality on the right wing, in a week in which he celebrated the renewal of his contract. He was reprimanded (67′) for hitting Vencedor with his arm in the face. He scored the 2-1 in a good chest control that ended low with the right lace.

Guido Carrillo for Pere Milla (56′): Provided greater reference in the area. He saw the yellow card shortly after leaving (60 ‘) for a grab on Vencedor. He had the first opportunity for Elche (70 ‘) in a cross from Olaza that he stopped with his chest and finished off, in an acrobatic way, without much danger in the half turn. The referee gave him a non-existent foul (82’) against Vivian when he was left alone against Unai Simón. That play preceded the 2-0.

Piatti for Fidel (73′): He entered to occupy the left wing. He barely participated in the game down the stretch.