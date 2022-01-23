-Remote: He did not need to intervene much, because Getafe gave up the attack; but when he did he was superb. He took two providential hands to shots from Oscar and Oliveira that avoided a greater evil to a Real that deserved much more.

-Zaldua: Without great fanfare, he fulfilled his mission, closing his band well and putting energy into his climbs, although he lacked a bit of success in his passes.

-Zubeldia: The yellow he saw in the second half conditioned him a bit when he was playing a good game. He dared to shoot from outside the area. He was safe the whole game.

-Le Normand: The best of Real’s defense, without a doubt. A difficult fence to overcome. Mayoral is going to dream of the Frenchman, who could even be the protagonist of the game by having such a clear chance that he crashed into the crossbar.

Diego Rico: His effort deserved better prize. But he is still not at his best level. Doubt in simple actions, especially with the ball. But this time he did not suffer anything in defense, and his inside passes caused imbalances in the rival defense.

-Guevara: Too sure the whole game. He embedded himself between the central defenders and did not risk any pass. In defensive tasks he was attentive, but lost the dispute with Oscar for Getafe’s only chance before the break.

-Guridi: Huge physical display. Very active throughout the game showing that he has a place in this Real. There was a desire to see him again as a starter in the league. In his first title he was resolute without the ball and applied in the distribution.

-Rafinha: He got stuck in the sea of ​​Getafe legs. He couldn’t get out of the blue spider web. It started well, but it was falling to the point that it cost him even to have the ball.

-Januzaj: Rather poor performance of the Belgian. He couldn’t get the magic wand out because they tied him up too tight.

-Sorloth: It seemed different compared to Wednesday in the Cup. Less participatory, just a weak shot, and the feeling that he did not know how to play space or cut.

-Isak: He came out and revolutionized Real’s attack. He had a one-on-one with David Soria who guesses his intentions. And also from the whiplash of the game, with time served, which crashed into the post. Anoeta would have collapsed.

-Silva: In a short time he knew how to associate between the lines and serve a ball with a goal mark to Isak.

-Portu: His energy and claw served to demand more from Getafe’s defense. Good gallops to find the back of the defense.

-Aritz: He left the bench, complied and left. Vital contribution to prevent Getafe from winning aerial balls.

-Turrents: Final minutes in which he barely had time to contribute something.