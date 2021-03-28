Lucho Garcia: The Colombian was more than ever a spectator. They did not shoot him on the goal and he participated with success in the exit of the ball.

Vault: Keep growing with the ball while keeping your lane closed. Great game for the Basque despite playing many minutes with yellow.

Mujaid: The step on the bench was good for him. Very concentrated throughout the game and with an insulting superiority with respect to the rival attackers.

Barn: Very nervous. He prevailed in the melee, but left many doubts with the ball and measured poorly in several centers to the area.

Save: He returned to eleven to cover Héctor’s injury and he more than complied. Good in defense and joining the attack with discretion.

Villares: He continues to show veteran ways despite having been in the team for a few months. He works, steals, commands and always delivers it wisely.

Bergantiños: Another spectacular game from the captain, each time showing himself even more comfortable with the ball. It is right now the key piece of the team.

Uche: Decentralized at the start of the game, but it was intoned little by little and was again fundamental in the pressure of the team in the center of the field.

Keko: Differential one more day. He gives the team a lot of calm every time the ball passes through his boots and he is also sweet in front of goal.

Miku: Today he had fewer options in attack, but again a very busy game at the top, giving the team facilities.

Raí: Of more less. It started very well intoned and moving very well between the lines, generating several dangerous occasions. He was failed in the last meters.

The changes

Prince: He came out to give new air to the team at the tip of the attack and had the prize of scoring the penalty.

Rayco: Continue with the sparkle and the usual self-confidence. Quality minutes whenever he comes in from the bench.

Lara: He came in eagerly and he looked very fast. Great move to provoke the maximum penalty of the sentence.

Valin: Entered in the last minutes after Salva’s injury and delivered.