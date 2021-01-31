Rubén Blanco: Decisive. He supported his team against the harassment of Granada at the start of the second half. Throughout the game, he made four worthwhile interventions, especially a hand-off saved in response to a shot from Machís.

Hugo Mallo: Little more can be asked of a side. He kept an extreme as unbalanced as Machís at bay and was Celta’s main offensive weapon. From his boots came the death pass to Nolito on the best occasion of the Vigo team. One of his appearances in attack culminated in a dangerous shot that went high.

Araújo: Right. Between the Mexican and Jeison Murillo they deactivated Luis Suárez. It was not complicated with the ball.

Murillo: Imperial. He remembered the player who shone at Los Cármenes for two seasons and who, due to his performance at Granada, made the leap to a European great like Inter Milan. He was about to put the icing on his great game in a corner that he finished off with a header.

Aaron: From less to more. He suffered in the first half against an inspired Kenedy. The Brazilian did not appear so much after the restart and the full-back had the opportunity to demonstrate his quality in attack. He teamed up perfectly with Aspas in the most elaborate play of the entire match

Wall: He does everything his peers need. He provides a defensive stability that Celta lacked in recent seasons and that led him to go through an ordeal against such harsh rivals as Granada. Always move the ball judiciously.

Beltran: Toned. Participative during the first half, he put Rui Silva to the test with a shot from outside the area. Coudet replaced him at game time because Celta had lost control in the midfield.

Brais Mendez: Unnoticed. It was not the type of match that best suits their conditions. Neva deactivated it with a strong marking and in the last half hour he did not enter too much into play moving on the left side.

Nolito: In low hours. Unable to cover the incorporations of Foulquier. Although there was hardly any news from Cádiz, he stroked the goal on Celta’s best chance, but Duarte kicked off a shot that went straight to the bottom of the goal. He left with the face of few friends when he was relieved in the 60th minute.

Iago Aspas: His presence on the pitch transforms his teammates. Although he did not have an excessive role, he was a constant threat to Granada, appearing all over the attack front. He had an opportunity in which he did not define brilliantly.

Santi Mina: The salary was earned. He was in his sauce in a meeting of so much contact. He worked piecemeal and even in discount he was reprimanded for avoiding a counterattack from Granada.

Solari (entered through Nolito): Good feelings. He offered the intensity that Coudet was looking for with his signing. He did not want to be daring in his debut and chose to pass the ball to Mallo when he was in an ideal situation to solve the attack that they had manufactured between Aspas and Aarón.

Holsgrove (entered through Beltrán): He continues to accumulate merits to make the jump to the first team. He combines naturally and the rhythm of Primera is not too great for him. Celta improved with his appearance and that of Solari.