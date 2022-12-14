THE TRUTH Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 2:09 p.m.



The General Board of Public Function approved this Wednesday an offer of 1,312 positions corresponding to this year, of which 894 are free shift and 418 internal promotion within the process of consolidation of the staff of the Autonomous Community. Almost half, a total of 635, are jobs in the Murcian Health Service (SMS), and 677 in the Regional Administration Personnel and Services. This is one of the largest public employment offers approved by the Autonomous Community in its history and which reinforces the one carried out during this legislature and which exceeds 21,200 positions among Administration and Services, SMS and Education personnel.

The meeting of the General Board of Public Function was chaired by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Luis Alberto Marín, and served to “deepen the regional government’s commitment to stabilizing public employment in order to provide the best service to a million and a half Murcians”.

The head of Economy indicated that “with this new offer of places in Administration and Services we achieved a structural interim rate of ‘technical zero’. Once temporary employment is reduced to its lowest percentage, we will continue working to guide the public offer of employment to the professional profiles that will be necessary in the not too distant future with more digitization and automation of processes and procedures.

Offer details



Regarding the supply of Administration and Services personnel, it should be noted that it covers the entire replacement rate of 337 places, of which 5 percent (17 places) are reserved for the disability shift and one for the intellectual disability shift. 2 percent (7 places). Likewise, 340 internal promotion positions are offered.

The SMS offer consists of 557 free shift places, of which 468 are for healthcare personnel and 89 are non-healthcare personnel. The offer approved by the General Board of Public Function is completed with 78 internal promotion positions, of which 42 are for health personnel and 36 for non-health personnel.