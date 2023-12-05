This Tuesday, the Health Sector Board approved a public employment offer corresponding to 2023 of 753 positions, of which 595 are free shift and 158 are internal promotion. In this way, the 496 jobs that correspond to retired, deceased personnel, who have requested leave to work in another administration or voluntary leave will be filled by competitive examination. As the current law allows a replacement rate of 120%, 20% is added to that figure, so the total number of places to be offered is 595, which in no case, explains Miguel Ángel López Lozano, from CC OO, It covers the deficit of nearly 4,000 professionals that the Murcia Health Service has suffered since the pandemic.

According to the table that the SMS sent to the unions, the categories that will obtain the greatest number of places in the free Public Employment Offer of the SMS corresponding to 2023 are nursing (150), nursing assistants (100) and family doctor (80 ).

But this is not the reason why the Workers’ Commissions voted against the public employment offer of the Murcian Health Service (SMS). It did so because there are 45 positions for non-health personnel that have not been covered with this offer, because health personnel have been prioritized, the union points out. In this sense, CC OO adds that they do not agree with expanding the offer of places for healthcare personnel at the expense of non-healthcare personnel in categories C1 and C2 and Group E (cooks, heaters, helpers, etc.).

The SPS (Union of Health Professionals) was also opposed and SATSE and UGT abstained. On the other side of the scale, the Medical Union and CSIF supported the proposal.

Juan Crevillent, representative of UGT in the Sectorial Table, explained to LA VERDAD that even though they disagreed with the distribution of the positions between health and non-health personnel, they decided to abstain because regardless of their position, those are the positions that the Service will get. Murciano de Salud since the Sectoral Table has ceased to be a negotiation table and has become an information table.

UGT also does not like that there are few positions for specialist nurses, but they are “very happy” that in 2024 the document will be studied that will allow internal promotion to be implemented for the same job, something that the union has been demanding for three or three years. four years. That is, a person from a lower category can move to a higher one in the same position. This mainly affects administrative personnel who want to be Administrative or who are actually doing administrative work. This is, Crevillent clarified, “a historic demand from UGT.”

On December 15, they add from CC OO, the General Table will be held, to which the job offers from the health sector, approved this Tuesday, from Education, and Administration and Services, will go.

As published by LA VERDAD, the Education Sector Board decided this Monday to increase the number of places for the Secondary and Vocational Training teacher exams to 1,570, 200 more than initially planned. The offer includes specialties that have not been announced for years, such as Music, Latin and Greek.