Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday approved the release of Rs 2.35 crore for the purchase of ancestral houses of Bollywood veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and declared them as national heritage.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally approved the proposal and approved the concerned authorities to purchase these ancestral havelis. Permission has been granted to purchase these havelis at a rate that was decided by the Communications and Construction Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a few weeks ago.

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asgar has fixed the price of Dilip Kumar’s 101 square meter house at Rs 80.56 lakh and Raj Kapoor’s 151.75 square meter bungalow at Rs 1.50 crore after a department report. After purchasing, both the havelis will be converted into the Museum of Archeology of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Marla is a traditional measurement or standard used in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh to measure the area. A marla is said to be equivalent to 272.25 sq ft or 25.2929 sqm. The Archaeological Department had requested the provincial government to release the said amount to purchase both these historic buildings.

The report said that it was in these buildings that Indian cinema stars Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor were born. Before the partition of Indo-Pak, these actors had their initial upbringing there.