A final environmental permit for Elon Musk’s new car plant is still missing. Early approval now enables Tesla to install additional machine parts in the new buildings – at their own risk.

D.he US electric car manufacturer Tesla has received another early approval from the state of Brandenburg to continue building the car factory in Grünheide near Berlin. This was announced by the Ministry of the Environment in Potsdam. This involves installing additional machine parts for the paint shop, the press shop and the body shop in buildings that have already been constructed. Tesla builds the systems at its own risk. According to the ministry, it is the ninth early approval under the Federal Immission Control Act.

With the approval of the State Office for the Environment, no additional space would be used, the ministry said. Therefore, nature conservation concerns are not affected by the approval. To protect the groundwater, however, requirements would be made for handling substances that are hazardous to water.

Tesla can carry out activities that cause noise on the construction site around the clock on weekdays – provided that the permitted upper limits are observed.

According to current plans, Tesla wants to start producing vehicles in the car factory in July. In the first phase, up to 500,000 cars per year are planned. According to the Ministry of the Environment, the final environmental approval is ongoing. That is why the company is building on early approvals.

The country is currently examining objections to the project. The State Environment Agency has not yet decided on an application for early approval for the removal of soil and leveling of cleared areas. Tesla is also planning a battery factory on the site.