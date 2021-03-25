Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Bureau of the Sharjah Consultative Council Bureau approved during its meeting yesterday at the Council’s headquarters, the program of its sessions until the end of the current session, which is the second of the tenth legislative term, and reviewed a number of parliamentary questions and proposals submitted by the members of the Council with the aim of exploring the mechanisms that would strengthen From developing a number of facilities and services in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The meeting, which was held in both attendance and remote systems, was chaired by Ali Mayhd Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Advisory Board, in the presence of Hanan Rashid Al-Jarwan, Vice Chairman of the Advisory Board, Dr. Hamid Jasim Al-Suwaiji Al-Zaabi, Chairman of the Education, Youth, Culture and Media Affairs Committee, and Muhammad Salem Al-Taniji, Chairman of the Committee for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security and Utilities Affairs General, Saif Muhammad Jassim Al-Midfa, Chairman of the Economic, Industrial and Financial Committee, Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Darmaki, Chairman of the Committee for Preparing the Draft Recommendations, Fatima Ali Al-Muhairi, Chair of the Family Affairs Committee, Dr. Abdullah Musa Al-Balushi, Chairman of the Health, Labor and Social Affairs Committee, and Dr. Shaheen Ishaq Al-Mazmi, Chairman of the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee, Suggestions and Appeals The complaint, Ahmed Saeed Al-Jarwan, Secretary General of the Council, the reporter of the bureau, and Abdulaziz bin Khadim, head of the parliamentary committees section.

Ali Mayhad Al-Suwaidi affirmed that the Council will continue its role in community service in the Emirate of Sharjah, touching on its issues and discussing its various topics that affect citizens, and standing on the most important development programs and plans that the Emirate of Sharjah is witnessing in its current plan, praising the efforts of the members of the Advisory Council and their national sense in discussing various general issues of the policies of departments and bodies The government of Sharjah and their attention to the smallest details with the aim of improving public performance and improving outputs, according to the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate.

The meeting reviewed the upcoming public sessions of the Council until the end of the current session next June, in addition to the parliamentary questions and proposals submitted by a number of council members and citizens regarding public policies in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the development of facilities in various services.

The council’s bureau agreed on a number of parliamentary questions, in addition to referring a number of proposals to the council’s relevant committees.