The Emirates Schools Establishment has approved the general guidelines for the re-sit exam at the end of the academic year 2023-2024. The re-sit exam targets grades 4 to 12 for students who did not achieve the minimum score in any of the “A” subjects in the end-of-third-term exam.

The student is given the minimum final grade in the re-examination if the grade obtained is higher than the minimum final grade for the subject. Students in grades four and five take the re-examination on paper inside schools, while grades six to twelve take it electronically through actual attendance at school for all students in public schools and private schools that implement the Ministry of Education curriculum. Twelfth grade students registered in private schools take all their exams in public schools under the supervision and joint coordination with the school branch coordinators. Taaleem called on students to bring their computers to school during the exam period and to adhere to wearing the school uniform. Taaleem confirmed that the re-examination is organized once and there is no make-up exam even if the student’s absence has an acceptable excuse. Taaleem identified the cases in which certificates are withheld from the student, which are due to two reasons: failure to deliver the computer and failure to update the data. The institution approved the timetable for the re-examinations, which will be held from Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 11. Students take the test in two periods and two subjects daily, from nine to eleven, and from twelve to two in the afternoon.

Students will take exams on the first day in mathematics and social studies, on the ninth of July in English and biology, then physics and Islamic education on the tenth of July, and finally Arabic and chemistry on the eleventh of July.