The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources launched the new formation of the Youth Council for Government Talents in the Federal Government, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority, with the aim of supporting young government talents and involving them in designing the future of talents and government human resources, policy-making and developing the government human capital system based on the visions, aspirations and innovative and creative ideas of young people..

This came in conjunction with the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year, during which the efforts of young people are celebrated globally, their aspirations and ambitions are met, and they are empowered by giving them a pivotal and effective role in the development process of their countries..

The Youth Council for Government Talents is responsible for a set of responsibilities and tasks, including discussing trends that concern youth in government work, devising solutions that contribute to enhancing and supporting young Emirati government talents, and designing future policies for the government human resources system that supports youth.

Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Chairperson of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, stressed the importance of the role of youth in shaping and creating the future of government talent and building an advanced model for human resources in the government sector..

She noted the federal government’s keenness to enhance the youth’s readiness for the future, embodying the directives of the UAE leadership to support youth and develop distinguished young government leaders capable of carrying the leadership banner, and benefiting from the ideas and energies of youth who represent the UAE’s true wealth and the engine of development and building the future..

Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi explained that the aim of the Youth Council for Government Talents is to support young talents who play a pivotal role in shaping and designing the future of the federal government, and to involve them in designing human resources policies, and developing the system of government talents and competencies by creating an incubating, stimulating, supportive and enabling environment for youth..

Her Excellency said that the UAE government is keen to empower youth, enhance their sense of responsibility, and involve them in making government policies, noting that the council will contribute to providing the UAE government with renewed ideas and ambitious youth visions that meet their future aspirations, and support efforts to enhance national human resources by developing policies and launching proactive projects and initiatives that employ the energies of youth in building the future of the government sector..

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: “The support of the wise leadership for young talents and its keenness to provide the appropriate environment that enables their discovery and development has always been a motivation to provide young people with all the means and tools to contribute to strengthening the paths that invest in youth energies, and enable them to identify the paths aimed at building a qualitative system of government human cadres with multiple competencies, to work on developing productivity and achieving sustainable development goals. We are confident that Emirati youth are capable of providing various sectors with distinguished expertise that contribute to driving the wheel of growth and development.”.

His Excellency added: We are pleased to cooperate with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in launching the new formation of the Youth Council for Government Talents in the Federal Government, which is at the heart of the national approach to empowering youth, and a reflection of our firm belief in the importance of involving them in all stages of decision-making to develop a roadmap that leads to strengthening national cadres with important skills and capabilities for the future of the nation and future generations, by providing an environment that contributes to motivating talented youth and supporting their orientations, pointing out that the members of the new council represent the elite of youth in many federal entities in the UAE, which gives the youth of the nation from various sectors new horizons to discuss all issues that concern them, to unify their aspirations and innovate creative solutions that bring about positive change in the context of establishing a brighter future..

A group of promising young national talents from the UAE government have joined the new formation of the Youth Council for Government Talents. They were selected after interviewing candidates from more than 50 federal entities who applied to join the new formation of the Council..

The council includes: Abdullah Issa Al Mulla, Director of the Private Investment Projects Department at the Ministry of Investment; Maryam Saeed Ahmed Al Marri, Researcher at the Office of Political Affairs of the Vice President of the State; Ahmed Saif Al Darei, Space Policy and Legislation Specialist at the UAE Space Agency; Sheikha Bakhit Al Shamsi, Medical Technician at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection; Hind Al Sharif, Accountant at the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security; Major Dr. Hamad Atiq Al Darmaki, Head of the Projects Development Department at the Ministry of Interior; Kholoud Khaled Abdul Rahim, Senior Accountant at the Ministry of Finance; and Asma Saeed Al Shamsi, Expert at the Ministry of Community Development..

