The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources launched the new formation of the Youth Council for Government Talents in the Federal Government, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority, with the aim of supporting young government talents and involving them in designing the future of talents and government human resources, policy-making and developing the government human capital system based on the visions, aspirations and innovative and creative ideas of young people.

This came in conjunction with the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year. The Youth Council for Government Talents is responsible for a set of responsibilities and tasks, including discussing trends that concern youth in government work, innovating solutions that contribute to enhancing and supporting young Emirati government talents, and designing future policies for the government human resources system that supports youth.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairperson of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, stressed that the aim of the Youth Council for Government Talents is to support young talents who play a pivotal role in shaping and designing the future of the federal government, and to involve them in designing human resources policies and developing the system of government talents and competencies.

She said that the UAE government is keen to empower youth and involve them in making government policies, and that the council will contribute to providing the UAE government with fresh ideas and ambitious youth visions that meet their future aspirations.

For his part, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, said: “The support of the wise leadership for young talents and its keenness to provide the appropriate environment that enables their discovery and development has always been a motivation to provide young people with all the means and tools to contribute to strengthening paths that invest in youth energies, and enable them to identify paths aimed at building a qualitative system of government human cadres with multiple competencies, to work on developing productivity and achieving sustainable development goals. We are confident that Emirati youth are capable of providing various sectors with distinguished expertise that contributes to driving the wheel of growth and development.”