Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Federal National Council received the approval of the Council of Ministers on the recommendations it adopted on the topic “The Ministry of Education’s policy regarding supervision of schools”, which it discussed in its second session of the second ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, which was held on December 8, 2020, headed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash Chairman of the Council. The Council discussed this issue within the framework of three axes: the development of the quality of education in the public and private sectors in order to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and the Education Strategy 2030, the Ministry’s standards for attracting teaching staff, and the Ministry’s role in monitoring and monitoring schools in the country.

The recommendations approved by the Council of Ministers included asking the Federal National Council to develop general federal legislation governing the principles and foundations of the educational process at the state level, regulating all educational stages and aligning with the future goals of the state, especially the UAE Vision 2071, issuing a system for the application and requirements of distance study, and the effective application of the unified regulation To manage the behavior of students in all public and private education institutions in the country, in a way that ensures the prohibition of physical and moral violence against the student and the teacher or the threat thereof, and exempting students of people of determination from the requirements of some admission requirements in higher education institutions.

The needs of the educational field

The recommendations also included asking the Federal National Council to prepare a national plan to attract national students who graduated from high school to study the majors and study programs that meet the needs of the educational field, and to prepare a national program to attract and prepare specialized national training cadres that meet the state’s educational needs in accordance with the UAE vision 2071, and the need to adopt training programs for cadres Teaching staff based on their needs to be during official working hours and at their workplace or from a distance, assessing the qualifications of trainers before adopting them, measuring that return on the teacher and the learner, setting and applying criteria for selecting teaching competencies that take into account the customs, values ​​and culture of the UAE society, and setting up a system to track the qualifications of all teachers to work in the country It is mandatory to attach a certificate of good conduct and behavior for the applicant from his country.

Curriculum development

The recommendations of the Federal National Council, which were approved by the Cabinet, included the demand to develop school curricula in a way that contributes to refining the skills and capabilities of students, provided that they are compatible and appropriate to the environment and society of the UAE and commensurate with the scheduled hours and days of schooling, and measuring and evaluating educational curricula before adopting them through international research centers Independent, provided that the evaluation process takes into account the needs of the labor market and the future goals of the state, emphasizing the need to measure classroom and extracurricular activities that reflect the real capabilities and capabilities of students without relying on external sources, increasing the number of programs dealing with the Arabic language in public schools, and obligating private schools to teach a subject Social and civic education in Arabic for native speakers, and developing and activating field work programs to raise awareness of the Emirati national identity and values, and tolerance and coexistence with other global cultures.

Activate Partnership Directory دليل

The recommendations also included asking the Federal National Council to activate the partnership guide between parents and the Emirati school, which ensures the effectiveness and quality of the partnership between the school and parents, the possibility of holding regular meetings remotely, and the importance of activating transparent and direct communication between the ministry, the media and various segments of society.

DOMICILIATION

The Council of Ministers directed the federal authorities to draw on the following recommendations in the light of their plans, which are to ask the Federal National Council to establish a system for the national reserve teaching staff and to localize the profession of kindergarten teacher assistant, and to amend the financial and in-kind incentives for teachers, and to create a system of policies for promotion and career progression that stimulates the rate of Saudization of teaching staff, and the need to emphasize To reduce the teaching quota for teachers and trained teachers, to encourage creativity, innovation and continuous learning, and to prepare a health care guide in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the concerned authorities that all state schools are obligated to adhere to to deal with the health risks facing students, especially those with chronic diseases and people of determination, and to encourage and grant investors Citizens have privileges to invest in the private educational sector.