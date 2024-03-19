The Conformity Assessment Services Department at the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, in cooperation with the Department of Energy, approved individual services conformity programs for 8 professions in the oil and gas sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The accreditation came after the completion of the pilot program and final tests for matching programs for service professions for individuals working in the field of oil and liquefied petroleum gas, through which the skills and competencies of 100 workers were evaluated, and were conducted in two stages according to the 8 professions targeted in the matching programs.

The professions targeted in the program include the profession of a copper pipe installation technician, the profession of a precision instrument electrician, the profession of a gas pipe refrigerator, the profession of a gas pipe welding assistant, the profession of an assistant in transporting liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, the profession of a service meter connection and disconnection reader, the profession of an operations technician, and the profession of a technician. Welding and fitting of carbon steel pipes.

The adoption of the program and practical tests for these professions aims to ensure that workers in the oil and liquefied petroleum gas sector have the necessary skills and competencies to carry out their tasks effectively and safely, and the results of these tests will certainly contribute to improving and modifying the conformity requirements for the targeted professions in the future.

Engineer Badr Khamis Al-Shamili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Specifications Services Sector, praised on this occasion the cooperation of the Department of Construction Energy and their partnership in conducting and evaluating the tests.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Council's Conformity Assessment Services Management Team for their efforts in implementing this program, stressing the importance of government and private sector cooperation in implementing and evaluating conformity programs, which enhances the ongoing efforts to enhance the level of quality and performance in the oil and liquefied petroleum gas sector in Abu Dhabi.