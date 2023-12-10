The Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah approved the final list of names of the winners of Council membership from the various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, during its meeting held today after the end of the appeals period and its adoption of the Appeals Committee’s decision on the preliminary results of the elections for the third session of the Council in 2023.

The committee extended its highest congratulations and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of the successful completion of all stages of the electoral process and its culmination with the active participation of members of the electoral bodies from the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah, with a high voting rate that reached 87 percent.

The Supreme Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, was attended by Counselor Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, and members of the committee: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Asma Rashid Sultan bin Taliah, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate. Sharjah, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and Counselor Issa Saif bin Hanzal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

The advisor, Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, appreciated the keenness of the sons and daughters of the Emirate of Sharjah to fulfill the national duty and participate actively and positively in the elections at various stages in response to the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

He thanked all citizens in the Emirate of Sharjah, the work teams of the election committees, and the volunteers who all worked with one hand to carry out the electoral process according to the highest standards of excellence, in a way that reflects the developments and visions of the Emirate of Sharjah, praising the efforts of the media in media support for the elections and everyone who participated in the success of the electoral process.

During its meeting, the Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah reviewed the report on the progress of the electoral process in 2023 and the final statistical reports for the elections in its third session, and reviewed the proposals of the development committees for the next round of elections.

The Supreme Committee issued its decision to reject the appeals submitted regarding the voting procedures and counting results (three appeals) in terms of the merits, based on the legal opinion reports submitted to it by the Electoral Appeals Committee.

The final list of winners of the election to the Sharjah Advisory Council includes 25 members, representing half of the Council’s members, with the other half being appointed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The final list for the city of Sharjah includes nine members: Obaid Ishaq Abdullah Ismail Al Mazmi, Muhammad Abdullah Ibrahim Hassan Al Balushi, Sultan Saeed Sultan Dalmuk Al Suwaidi, Rashid Saleh Yousef Ahmed Al Hammadi, Muhammad Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali, Issa Abdul Rahim Muhammad Mahmoud Al Zarouni, Amer Muhammad Ahmed Ali Al Zarouni, Muhammad Ali Jaber Saleh Al Hammadi and Muhammad Ali Hussein Hamad Al Mannai. The list includes three members from the city of Al Dhaid: Rashid Abdullah Saeed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Saeed Matar Masoud bin Hamid Al Tunaiji, and Abdullah Tarish Rashid Abdullah Al Ketbi.

It also includes three members from the city of Khor Fakkan: Hamad Abdul Wahab Hassan Al-Qawadi Al-Hammadi, Jassim Muhammad Saeed Al-Hanawi Al-Naqbi, and Abdullah Ali Ahmed Al-Badawi Al-Hosani.

The final list for the Sharjah Consultative Council elections for the city of Kalba includes: Tariq Murad Mirza Barakat Al Balushi, Yousef Muhammad Ali Yousef Al Mazrouei, and Ahmed Obaid Yousef Al Awasiya Al Zaabi.

The final list includes two members for the city of Dibba Al-Hisn: Muhammad Ahmed Hassan Al-Alawi Al-Dhahouri and Hamid Obaid Ali Hamid Al-Hamoudi. Rashid Ghanem Obaid Khalfan Al Shamsi from the Hamriya region joins the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah. Mohammed Ali Mubarak bin Salam Al Ketbi joins from the Al Bataeh area. And from the Maliha area, Ahmed Salem Awad Hamidi Al-Ketbi.

The final list of winners of the Sharjah Advisory Council for the Al Madam area includes: Abdullah Rashid, Abdullah Maaden Al Ketbi, and Salem Muhammad Saeed Al Rashidi.