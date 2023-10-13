The National Elections Committee approved the final list of winning candidates for membership in the Federal National Council in 2023, during its fifth meeting held yesterday, headed by the Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Elections Committee, Abdul Rahman Al Owais.

The committee also discussed the reports on the conduct of the electoral process and the prospects for continuous improvement and development. The committee also issued its decision to reject the appeals submitted on the voting procedures and counting results in 2023, (four appeals) in terms of the merits; Based on the legal opinion reports submitted to it by the Appeals Committee formed under the chairmanship of a judge of the Federal Supreme Court, and two members of the National Elections Commission with experience and jurisdiction.

At the beginning of its meeting, the National Elections Committee extended its highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, for their unlimited and continuous support for the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais said: “The Federal National Council elections embody our leadership’s keenness to enhance citizens’ participation in the national decision-making process and consolidate the process of parliamentary work in the Emirates.”

He pointed out that the National Elections Commission was keen to organize the electoral process according to the highest standards in a way that contributes to enhancing the experience of political empowerment, and activating and empowering the role of the Federal National Council, as a representative of the people of the Union and a platform for expressing the opinions, ambitions and aspirations of citizens.

He added: “With the announcement of the results of the 2023 Federal National Council elections, the curtain comes down on a new successful chapter of political participation in the country, through which voters have confirmed their awareness and eagerness to contribute to this national duty, with the aim of participating in building the bright future of our dear homeland.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the committee congratulated the winning candidates, wishing them success in performing their legislative and oversight duties with all competence and competence, expressing citizens’ ambitions and aspirations, and conveying their opinions to decision-makers.

