The National Elections Committee has approved the final list of candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

The total number of male and female candidates reached 309 in all emirates of the country. This comes after the end of the period for receiving appeals against the candidates for membership of the Federal National Council whose names are included in the preliminary list, which lasted from 26 to 28 August, as the committee did not receive any appeals against the candidates.

According to the final list, the candidates were distributed over the Emirates as follows: 118 candidates in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 57 candidates in the Emirate of Dubai, 50 candidates in the Emirate of Sharjah, 21 candidates in the Emirate of Ajman, 34 candidates in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, 14 candidates in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, And 15 candidates in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Elections Committee, affirmed the committee’s keenness to provide all capabilities to ensure the implementation of a successful electoral process that meets the aspirations of the UAE leadership, which aspires to make the country the first in the world in all fields.

Al-Owais called on the candidates whose names are included in the final list, to adhere to the rules and regulations of the electoral campaigns stipulated in the executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, in order to avoid committing any violations that would disrupt the conduct of the electoral process.

The percentage of women in the final list of candidates was 41%, with 128 candidates, distributed over the Emirates as follows: 54 in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 27 in the Emirate of Dubai, 19 in the Emirate of Sharjah, 12 in the Emirate of Ajman, five in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and five in the Emirate. Umm Al Quwain, and six in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The final list of candidates included 181 male candidates, representing 59% of the total number of candidates, distributed over the Emirates as follows: 64 in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 30 in the Emirate of Dubai, 31 in the Emirate of Sharjah, nine in the Emirate of Ajman, 29 in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and nine in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and nine in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The final list of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 witnessed the nomination of 36 young people from the age group from 25 to 35 years, representing 11.65% of the total number of candidates, while the number of candidates from the age group over 36 years reached about 273 candidates, or 88.35% of the total number of candidates. The number of candidates. According to the timetable for the Federal National Council elections 2023, the electoral campaigns for the candidates will begin on September 11 for a period of 23 days, provided that the last date for the withdrawal of the candidates is September 26, and that the submission of applications for the names of the candidates’ agents takes place during the days of September 27 and 28, according to the conditions established in the instructions. Executive Elections.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais:

“The National Elections Commission is keen to provide all capabilities to ensure the implementation of a successful electoral process.”

• 309 the total number of male and female candidates in the emirates.

• 118 candidates in Abu Dhabi, 57 in Dubai, 50 in Sharjah, 21 in Ajman, 34 in Ras Al Khaimah, 14 in Umm Al Quwain and 15 in Fujairah.

• 11.65% of the youth… and 88.35% of the total number of candidates are over 36 years old.