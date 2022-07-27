The Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the establishment of the National Public Health Committee headed by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection. The Council also approved the restructuring of the Health Council headed by His Excellency.

Creation of the National Public Health Committee.

In detail, the Council of Ministers approved the formation of a committee in the Ministry of Health and Community Protection called the “National Public Health Committee” established under Federal Law No. 13 of 2020 in the matter of public health headed by Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and the membership of a number of representatives of the ministry and health authorities. and concerned authorities.

The decision comes within the framework of providing an integrated precautionary system to promote and protect public health in the community, raise the level of preparedness, preparedness and response to health problems, and raise the level of community awareness of potential risks and factors that affect human health and their causes, methods of protecting human and community health, and focus on healthy lifestyles.

Within its duties, the National Public Health Committee is concerned with reviewing strategies for protecting public health, supervising the implementation of prevention and immediate response plans in the community, coordinating the roles of each of the ministry, health authorities, and concerned authorities in the country with regard to public health protection, and setting priorities and proposing mechanisms to support and develop research and studies related to public health.

The committee includes in its membership representatives from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Presidential Office, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Health Authority – Dubai, Sharjah Health Authority, and from the private health sector.

Re-formation of the health council.

In the same context, the Council of Ministers approved the reformation of the Health Council for a period of three years, headed by Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and the membership of a number of government and private agencies.

This council is concerned with studying the common issues facing the health sector at the federal and local levels and the private sector and the legislation related to this sector and health insurance programs, and coordinating work between federal, local and private institutions and bodies to ensure integration among them to improve the level of health services they provide.

This is in addition to exchanging experiences, encouraging health and scientific studies and research, supporting programs, activities and services to achieve the objectives of the public health policy, and drawing up an educational policy for studying health and medical sciences inside and outside the country, in coordination with the competent authorities in the country.

The decision stipulated that the health council’s competencies be added to the competence of developing health policies and strategies related to combating pandemics and taking appropriate decisions in this regard in cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities in the country.

Its membership includes the Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the Director General of the Health Authority – Dubai, the Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Director of the Sharjah Health Authority, and the Executive Director of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation. A representative of the hospitals of the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State at the Presidential Court, a representative of the Medical Services Department at the Ministry of Interior, a representative of the Medical Services Department of the Armed Forces, a representative of the insurance sector in the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, and representatives of the private health sector representing health and pharmaceutical care.



