The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has approved the regulations regulating overtime for departments subject to the Dubai Government Human Resources Management Law, and has specified controls and requirements for calculating overtime allowance for employees.

The regulations, which were recently published in the Official Gazette of the Dubai Government, and Emirates Today obtained a copy of it, clarified that what is meant by overtime is the effort made by the employee to perform specific work and tasks based on a written assignment by the direct supervisor, outside official working hours, in accordance with the conditions. And the controls specified in the law.

The provisions of the regulations apply to the employee who works on a full-time or temporary-time system, and the employee who works on a remote work system, provided that the job he occupies is among the list of jobs whose job tasks and duties can be performed remotely and approved by the department, in accordance with Executive Council Resolution No. 36. For the year 2020, the regulations do not apply to employees who work on a part-time basis.

The regulations aim to regulate the mechanism for assigning employees to overtime work, and determine the rules and controls for assigning them to perform overtime work, in addition to governing the procedures for calculating the duration and nature of overtime allowance.

According to the new regulations, the employee with a disability whose working hours are reduced, the female employee who receives breastfeeding hours, the employee whose working hours are reduced due to his health condition are excluded from performing overtime work, and this is proven based on a report issued by the competent medical committee, and the employee who His working hours are reduced for the purpose of attending classes, on the days when these hours are reduced.

Before assigning any employee in his organizational unit to perform overtime work, the direct supervisor undertakes prior coordination with the Human Resources Department regarding the assignment, and explains the justifications for assigning the employee to this work, in terms of its nature, and that the need or nature of the work requires assigning him additional work. The direct manager is also responsible for providing Human resources management to prove that the employee has completed the assigned overtime tasks.

According to the regulations, the direct supervisor may assign the employee to work overtime verbally and directly, in addition to the conditions for overtime work stipulated in the law.

The regulations confirmed that additional work is assigned and approved, in accordance with the electronic systems approved by the department, and the department continues to assign work to be performed and approved, in accordance with the systems in force on the date of this decision, until it adopts its own electronic system.

When assigning the employee to perform overtime work, the flexible working hours approved by the department must be taken into account. This work assigned to the employee must be related to his original job tasks, while he may – with the employee’s approval – be assigned other tasks outside the scope of his original job, if he has the technical competence. And sufficient experience to accomplish these tasks.

According to the regulations, the duration of overtime work is calculated on the basis of 90 days per year, and the allowance for this work is calculated according to the basic salary that the employee receives on the date he performs the overtime work, and the allowance for this work is paid to the employee in the month following his work.

• Overtime is applied to the full-time or temporary-time employee and the remote work system.