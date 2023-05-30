The Emirates Foundation for School Education has set timetables for the third and final semester of the current academic year, for public and private education schools applying the Ministry of Education curriculum for grades three to 12, as exams for grades three to 12 will begin on the seventh of next June, and will continue until the 16th of the month. The same, while the results will be announced starting from the 22nd of next June until the 26th of the same month, according to the seminars.

Students will take the exams in two periods, the first in writing from nine to 10 in the morning, and the second electronic period from 10 to 11:30 in the morning electronically, for grades from fifth to 11, as for students in the 12th grade in all its tracks, the first period exams will start from 12 until one in the afternoon in writing, while The second period starts from one o’clock and continues until 2:30 pm for the electronic test.

The institution pointed out that the exam time on Friday will be from nine to 11 in the morning, while students in the third and fourth grades will undergo one exam period from 8:30 to 10:30 in the morning.

The institution stated that the exams are applied on paper for the third and fourth grades through real attendance at the school, and are applied on paper and electronically – according to the subject and grade – for grades from fifth to 12 through real attendance at school for all students in public and private education schools applying the curriculum of the Ministry of Education.

The Foundation stated in the timetables that the exam will be applied in writing and electronically for the English language subject for the 12th grade, stressing the need to bring private computers to the school during the exam.

The 12th grade students enrolled in private education schools present all their exams in government general education schools under the supervision and coordination with the coordinators of the school branches, provided that the 12th grade students registered in the schools of tolerance submit the exams in their schools, and electronic and paper exams are applied for grades 5 to 12 for English and language subjects. Arabic, mathematics, physics and science.

The institution indicated that it will hold compensatory exams during the period between June 19 and 23 for students who are absent from the exams with an acceptable excuse, while the institution has set the period between July 6 and 12 for re-examinations, and the results will be announced on July 13 and 14.

The Foundation circulated a guide to preparing for the third semester exams to all public schools, confirming the formation of exam committees to supervise the conduct of exams.

The students of the 12th grade will start their exams in physics for the general, advanced and elite tracks, while the students of the applied track will take the exams of applied sciences, and will conclude their exams on the 16th of next June with the subject of chemistry or biology.