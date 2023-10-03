Abranet (Brazilian Internet Association) states that the advancement of the text in the Senate will contribute to improving revolving card rates

A Abranet (Brazilian Internet Association) said this Monday (2.Oct.2023) that it is “positive” the approval of the bill that deals with the rules of the Desenrola Brasil program, on debt renegotiation (PL 2,685 2022). The text was approved by the Senate and is now subject to presidential approval.

The entity it represents more than 70 million customers of financial services and card machine companies stated, in a statement, that the approved project ensures the “continuity of the program that aims to contribute to controlling the finances of thousands of Brazilians”. Here’s the complete (PDF – 21 kB) of the statement.

Abranet also said that the measure will help improve “credit card revolving rates, without there being any change in the right of the consumer and retailer to buy and sell in installments without interest on the card”. He also stated that the installment plan without additional fee is “important for the purchasing and selling power of Brazilians and store owners, especially smaller ones”.

Here is an excerpt from the note:

“Abranet reinforces that it believes in free competition as a way of offering better services (an example of this is the drop in advance rates over the last 11 years). We are also in favor of measures such as portability of the revolving card, as occurs with payroll loans, and symmetry of information for a better credit offer, as we see in the card receivables chamber.”

The association also said it expected the sanction to take place “no vetoes by the Presidency of the Republic”.

ABOUT THE DEVELOPMENT

The proposal approved this Monday (2.Oct.2023) by the Senate limits and proposes a reduction in interest on credit card revolving credit cards. The text establishes that the banks present, within 90 days after the enactment of the law, a proposal to reduce interest on revolving credit cards to the CMN (National Monetary Council).

If the sector does not present a proposal within this period, interest would be set at a maximum of 100% of the principal value of the debt. Currently, credit card revolving interest rates are at 445.7%.

The text had been approved by the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) on Thursday (September 28, 2023). The rapporteur of the proposal in the House was Senator Rodrigo Cunha (Podemos-AL). The project approved in the Chamber had no changes in the Senate at the request of the government. In the plenary, the senators also approved an emergency regime for the program to be voted on.

After an agreement between Congress and Planalto, Desenrola, initially published as MP (provisional measure) in July 2023, was incorporated into the bill that deals with interest and is authored by the deputy Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA).

Planalto was in a hurry to approve it because the deadline for the MP (provisional measure) that authorized the execution of the economic initiative would end on Tuesday (October 3, 2023).

The approved project also expands the reach of the debt renegotiation program for MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs), microenterprises and small businesses.