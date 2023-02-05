Measure restores the casting vote on the Board and has an estimated fiscal impact of BRL 70 billion

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said this Sunday (Feb 5, 2023) that it is “urgent” the approval of the MP (Provisional Measure) that resumes the casting vote in the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals). The text is one of the government’s priorities and will be discussed at meetings next week, according to Randolfe.

“We have a provisional measure that is necessary and urgent from a fiscal point of view for Brazil, to provide a good signal to the markets and to reiterate the fiscal commitment that the new government has, which is the provisional measure by Carf. It is our wish and your approval will be one of the priorities.”, he declared in an interview with the channel CNN Brazil.

The measure re-establishes the previous rule on ties in votes in the council and extinguished in 2020 when the then president Jair Bolsonaro(PL) sanctioned the Law 13,988. The new legislation defined that tied votes should automatically end in favor of the taxpayer.

In the case of the casting vote, the president of the judging panel, appointed by the Tax Authorities, has a double vote when there is a tie.

Congressmen believe that the measure favors the Union and would increase the government’s power over the body. The estimated fiscal impact is BRL 70 billion in 2023. If the proposal is rejected by the Legislature, the government will no longer earn the amount

The provisional measure has the force of law and comes into effect as soon as it is published, but the rule has a validity period of up to 120 days. In order to become definitive law, the text must be approved by Congress. Deputies and senators can suggest changes to the proposal.

At the STF (Federal Supreme Court), there is an ongoing trial on the constitutionality of the law passed by Bolsonaro in 2020 that determined the end of the casting vote.

Meeting with Haddad

Carf’s MP is part of a package of anti-deficit economic measures announced by the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm).

Randolfe Rodrigues stated that he will have a meeting with Haddad on Tuesday (7.Feb) to deal with the MP and other measures sent by the government. Tax reform will also be one of the guidelines.

“Minister Fernando Haddad called us to a meeting at 5:30 pm, where, among other topics, we will talk about provisional measures, especially the Carf provisional measure, which is a fiscal measure that was presented by the government and we advocate its approval as soon as possible“, he said.

According to Randolfe, the best way to analyze and discuss the tax reform will be discussed. Two proposals that change the Brazilian tax system are already being discussed in Congress.

“There are two actions that the President of the Republic has determined to submit by June, which is the new fiscal milestone and along with that the processing of the tax reform, which, in my opinion, should be the subject of a joint debate by government leaders, the economic team and the 2 presidents of the Houses [legislativas]”, he said.

The MPs of the Lula government will also be the subject of a meeting between government leaders and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to talk about the rapporteurs and analysis of proposals in the joint committees.