The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, at a meeting of the Permanent Technical Committee for Abu Dhabi Technical Standards, recently approved Abu Dhabi’s professional requirements for workers in the engineering professions.

The requirements were developed based on the request submitted by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, through a working group that included experts from the relevant government agencies represented by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, and other representatives of private sector companies, based on best international practices and standards.

The requirements aim to develop exams for engineers in the targeted specializations, and qualify engineering cadres to ensure the continuous development of engineering competencies in the emirate, in addition to raising the level of construction quality in the emirate, and enhancing global competitiveness in the engineering labor market and companies operating in engineering fields.

Implementing the new requirements will have a positive impact on construction projects in the emirate, as it will help enhance quality and safety standards, contribute to raising the level of skills and competencies among engineers, and enhance confidence in the engineering services provided in the emirate.

Technical documents are considered an important tool for improving the quality of construction work in Abu Dhabi, and reflect the Council’s commitment to achieving its vision of enabling the emirate to achieve global excellence.

Governmental and private agencies, in cooperation and coordination with the Council, work to develop technical, professional and craft standards in various sectors, and to ensure quality and conformity in all activities and industries.

The Executive Director of the Conformity and Specifications Services Sector and Chairman of the Permanent Technical Committee, Engineer Badr Khamis Al-Shamili, said that the outcomes of the work of the committee, which includes 37 members, representing 25 government agencies, come in line with the Council’s efforts to achieve its vision aimed at improving the quality infrastructure and contributing to enabling… Abu Dhabi is distinguished globally, adding that the Council works in cooperation with partners from the government and private sectors to develop technical and professional standards in various sectors.

The Director of the Classification and Registration of Professions Department at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Engineer Yousef Al Fahim, confirmed that the adoption of Abu Dhabi’s professional requirements for workers in engineering professions comes within the framework of the Department’s endeavor to enhance approved standards and practices in the field of construction and construction that are consistent with the values ​​of sustainability and security and safety standards in urban development projects. Pointing out that the project falls within the framework of keeping pace with the rapid changes and developments witnessed by the urban development sector in Abu Dhabi.