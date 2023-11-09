The US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug “Zipound” (the drug “Terzepatide”) produced by Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals, which helped dieters lose about a quarter of their body weight, or 27 kilograms, according to a recent study.

Zibound is the latest diabetes drug approved for weight loss, joining Novo Nordisk’s Wegovi, a high-dose version of diabetes treatment Ozambik.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly’s drug for people who are obese, have a body mass index of 30 or higher, or those who are overweight due to a related health condition, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes.

The administration said the medication should be combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

The drug “Terzepatide”, which is found in the drugs “Zipound” and “Monjaro”, and the drug “Semaglutide”, which is found in the drugs “Wegov” and “Ozembic”, work by mimicking the hormones that begin after eating to regulate appetite and the feeling of fullness.

Both mimic a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, known as GPL-1.

Tirzepatide targets a second hormone called glucose-dependent insulin-releasing peptide, or GBP.

It is worth noting that in the United States, at least 100 million adults and about 15 million children suffer from obesity.