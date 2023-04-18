The US Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved the use of a cell therapy made by Gamida Cell to reduce the risk of infection in patients undergoing treatment for leukemia, sending the company’s shares up 46 percent.

The approval to use the treatment would allow the company to launch its first commercial treatment, called OmySurge, for patients as young as 12 years of age undergoing a stem cell transplant.

Before a transplant, patients often undergo radiation or chemotherapy, which can weaken their immune system and put them at risk of severe infection.

The company said earlier that it aims to treat about 2,500 patients annually by 2027, but declined to comment on the price at which it will offer the treatment or the extent of its availability.