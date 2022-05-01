A report from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment revealed the adoption of 51 new slaughterhouses in a group of countries around the world to supply red and white meat and its frozen and refrigerated products to the country, as part of its strategy to enhance food security and sustainability, by enhancing the flexibility of supply chains for food coming from outside the country, and expanding the number of The markets approved for import, bringing the total of slaughterhouses approved for import to 208 slaughterhouses by the end of 2021, which increased from 157 slaughterhouses by the end of 2020.

The Director of the Food Safety Department in the Ministry, Engineer Abdullah Janaan, told “Emirates Today” that the ministry aims by expanding the number of markets, to enhance the country’s position as a center for food trade (import, export, and re-export) regionally and globally, and to ensure flexibility and continuity of supply chains. – Foreign – for food in a way that contributes to meeting the volume of local demand, and in conjunction with this expansion, an integrated system of accreditation procedures is applied, whether in the exporting countries or on consignments coming to the country’s ports to ensure the preservation of public health, and the achievement of the highest rates of food safety and security.

He explained that the evaluation of slaughterhouses that are allowed to supply meat and meat products to the state’s markets is one of the most important aspects of the food safety guarantee system implemented by the ministry, as it works in cooperation with its partners to enhance the safety of imported and traded food, provide safe food and protect consumers from harmful, contaminated or adulterated foods. Through the application of a package of controls and standards necessary to ensure food safety during all stages of the food chain in accordance with best practices and international standards, establishing and developing legislation, regulations, control procedures and information exchange mechanisms at the national and global levels, updating work procedures related to food safety, and enhancing community awareness of sound food practices.

The Ministry undertakes the procedures for accrediting slaughterhouses wishing to export their meat products to the country, after evaluation visits through specialized technical teams that include members of the Ministry and local authorities concerned with food control, to ensure that these slaughterhouses comply with health controls and requirements compatible with their adoption and application of food safety systems and health and manufacturing practices. The list of countries from which it is allowed to import meat, approved slaughterhouses, and types of meat allowed to be imported, is periodically published on the ministry’s website. It is updated periodically and circulated to the local authorities concerned with food control.

He stated that to ensure the commitment of these slaughterhouses to the application of halal slaughter standards, the ministry is working on the presence of bodies approved by the state, within the exporting countries, to supervise the slaughter and production operations through trained supervisors, and to issue halal certificates for food consignments imported to the country in accordance with the relevant controls and standards, which are Its evaluation is based on visits by specialists from the state aimed at ensuring the halal controls and standards applied in slaughterhouses under the supervision of those authorities, and in accordance with the relevant legislation. It is also checked that the incoming consignments fulfill the conditions and requirements before they are allowed to enter and trade in the state’s markets.

There is a national team for the safety of meat, its products and facilities, which includes specialized members from the ministry and local authorities concerned with food control, represented by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and the municipalities of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, concerned with studying reports of technical evaluation visits to slaughterhouses outside the country, and making recommendations regarding their evaluation And adopting them, and updating and developing the health requirements for food safety and the halal system for accrediting slaughterhouses inside and outside the country, based on the best international practices and relevant developments.

If it is found that the approved slaughterhouses do not comply with the health conditions and conditions related to the halal system, and this is confirmed through the periodic evaluation visits of the technical teams, or if there are reports from the competent authorities about the non-compliance of the consignments received by the state with these requirements, their accreditation will be canceled immediately to ensure the preservation of Food safety and public health in general.

The ministry confirmed that the safety of meat and its products comes at the forefront of its concerns in light of the growing demand for it by consumers, as the documents accompanying the consignments received from approved slaughterhouses through the state’s ports are checked, which include the halal certificate for meat products or the halal slaughter certificate for meat consignments (carcasses) issued On behalf of authorities approved by the state, the certificate of origin and health certificate, and conduct sensory detection and taking samples to conduct the necessary laboratory tests, and take the necessary measures against anyone who traded food without a license in violation of legislation related to food safety and the provisions of Islamic Sharia based on the legislation in force, and in a manner that ensures the handling of safe and secure halal meat for human consumption.

