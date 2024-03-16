Operation Summer left 47 people dead in the municipality; Governor's approval, however, jumped almost 10 percentage points in the period

The approval rate in the municipality of Santos of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), jumped from 61.9% in December 2023 to 71.6% in March, according to a survey released by Paraná Pesquisas on the 5th (14.mar.2024).

The period coincides with the progress of Operation Verão, which has already left 47 people dead in the city and has fueled criticism of the government for possible excessive police violence. The survey indicates that the action, therefore, did not influence the governor's drop in popularity and may, on the contrary, be leading to an increase in approval in the coastal city.

In addition to measuring Tarcísio's approval rate in Santos, the study calculated the impact that the support of the governor and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have in the municipality. Among those interviewed, 25.1% said that “for sure” would vote for a candidate supported by Tarcísio. If Bolsonaro is sponsored, the percentage of support would be 25.8%.

At the same time, 40.5% of the local population say that “could vote” in a candidate supported by the governor for mayor. In the case of a name supported by Bolsonaro, the index is 25.4%. Therefore, Tarcísio's blessing would have the power to influence 65.6% of Santos voters, while Bolsonaro's would reach 51.2%. Here's the complete of the study (PDF – 529 kB).

The impact of support reflects the current situation of the dispute captured by the survey. In the main stimulated scenario, the Bolsonarist deputy Rosana Valle (PL) leads with 36.1% of the votes. Next is the current mayor, Rogério Santos (Republicans), who migrated to the same party as Tarcísio in search of his support in the race for re-election. He has 27.0% of voting intentions.

The survey was carried out by Paraná Pesquisas from March 3 to 13, 2024. It interviewed 800 people in person aged 16 or over in the municipality of Santos. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus. The confidence interval is 95%. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-07755/2024. It cost R$40,000 and was paid for with resources from the Liberal Party directory in Santos.

OPERATION SUMMER

Tarcísio's positive influence on municipal elections stands out from the growing number of deaths during police actions in Santos. On Thursday (14 March), with 2 more deaths, Operation Verão reached the milestone of 47 deaths since December.

ANDn July 2023, São Paulo launched operation Escudo as a response to the death of Patrick Bastos Reis, a military police officer from Rota (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar), during patrol in Guarujá (SP). The measure dleft at least 28 dead in around 40 days.

In December 2023, the local government announced a new police action, which works as an extension of the previous operation. Named Operation Summer, the initiative promised the reinforcement of 3,108 thousand military police officers in 16 municipalities on the south and north coast of the State. After death by soldier Samuel Wesley Cosmo, also Rota PM, on February 2, the government of São Paulo launched a new phase to intensify police presence on the streets.

The number of deaths, both in Operation Escudo and in Verão, provoked a series of movements by human rights organizations. On February 16, the NGO Conectas Human Rights and the Vladimir Herzog Institute sent an appeal to the IACHR (Inter-American Commission on Human Rights) and the UN for the end of the operation and the mandatory use of body cameras.

TARCÍSIO “NOT EVEN THERE”

Faced with the accusations, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), said he was “do not care” to the negative repercussions of the measures. He stated that he has “very peaceful” about what has been done in the context of police actions and which has received praise from businesspeople and judges.

Watch (3min16s):

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

According to Paraná Pesquisas, the federal deputy Rosana Valle (PL-SP), supported by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), leads the electorate's preference for the mayor of Santos, with 36.1% of voting intentions. Rosana is followed by the current mayor Rogério Santos (Republicanos-SP), which scores 27.0%.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario:

Rosana Valle (PL) – 36.1%;

(PL) – 36.1%; Rogério Santos (Republicans) – 27.0%;

(Republicans) – 27.0%; Thelma de Souza (PT) – 19.8%;

(PT) – 19.8%; Deborah Camilo (Psol) – 3.0%;

(Psol) – 3.0%; blanks/nulls – 8.1%;

– 8.1%; don't know/didn't answer – 6%.

In a scenario in which the current mayor does not run for re-election, the federal deputy Paulo Alexandre Barbosa (PSDB) has 37.8% of the votes, against 31.5% for the deputy.

Here is the 2nd stimulated scenario: