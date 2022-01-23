Home page politics

divide

A man gets a vaccination against Covid-19 with the active ingredient from Biontech/Pfizer. (Archive image) © Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

While German politicians are discussing the introduction of compulsory corona vaccination, the goodwill of the population is gradually decreasing. However, the majority of people are still in favor of compulsory vaccination.

Berlin – Public approval of a general obligation to vaccinate against the corona virus in Germany is falling. However, there is still a clear majority in favour.

According to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, 60 percent are in favor of general vaccination, 32 percent are against it, and 8 percent do not provide any information. At the beginning of December, 63 percent were still in favor and only 30 percent against.

The Bundestag wants to debate general vaccination requirements for the first time next Wednesday. The traffic light coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP has decided to lift the parliamentary group constraint and let the deputies decide freely. There is already a group application by the FDP MP Wolfgang Kubicki against compulsory vaccination. In addition, members of the SPD, Greens and FDP have announced an application for compulsory vaccination from the age of 18.

Approval increases with age

The old federal government of the Union and the SPD had rejected compulsory vaccination for a long time, and at the beginning of the vaccination campaign a good year ago there was still no majority in favor of the population. A few days after the first vaccination in Germany on December 26, 2020, in a YouGov survey, 56 percent were still against compulsory vaccination and only 33 percent were in favor.

more on the subject Bayaz contradicts Kubicki: Overcome the crisis with compulsory vaccination Decision in the Djokovic case no longer on Monday New seating arrangement in the Bundestag: CDU next to AfD

According to the current survey, approval of compulsory vaccination increases with age. Of those aged 18 to 24, only 48 percent are in favor and 35 percent are against. In the over-55 age group, 68 percent are in favor and only 26 percent are against. dpa