The Livelo Loyalty System opened its first physical store in São Paulo. The vending machine will be at Shopping Morumbi, south of the capital, and will make available products that can be purchased with the points that the customer accumulates.

The store will make some products available for customers to buy using a QR Code and intends to attract a consumer not used to its business model. She stays at the mall until the month of February.

The brand’s catalog includes electronic equipment, kitchen, travel items, bed, table and bath.

Created to unite the loyalty programs of Bradesco and Branco do Brasil, the company now has more than 20 million customers and is seeking to get closer to traditional retail. It already has 340 commercial partners in various areas, including fashion, beauty and major players such as Amazon, Magazine Luiza and Drogaria São Paulo.

