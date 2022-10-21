The Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, General of the Reserve Luiz Eduardo Ramossaid that the approach of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with Centrão was fundamental for the approval of projects of interest to the government in Congress.

“When I arrived at the government, in July 2019, in the middle of the pension reform, I got on a train at 200 kilometers per hour”, he said in an interview with the newspaper. The globe published this Friday (21.Oct.2022). “I started to make a survey of who voted with the government, who did not vote.”

Ramos said he presented this relationship to Bolsonaro, who asked him to “resolve” the question.

“I had a meeting with the leaders Marcos Pereira [Republicanos], Arthur Lira [PP], Jhonatan de Jesus [Republicanos], Whale Rossi [MDB]”, he said, adding that there was no “take it, take it”.

“With that, we set up the base. From there, things began to flow, the guidelines began to be approved. And a great highlight, modesty aside, was the election of Lira [para a presidência da Câmara dos deputados]”, he stated.

Ramos declared that “it would be hypocritical” Bolsonaro, at the time, said that he preferred Baleia Rossi to be at the head of the Chamber.

“So much so that Lira until today, let’s put it this way, has shown itself to be a correct choice for the president. What we did at the time was to be able to give some support to Lira“, said.

RAPPORTEUR’S AMENDMENTS

Ramos said that after Congress overrode Bolsonaro’s veto on the rapporteur’s amendments, “I had nothing else to do”.

He criticized the use of the term “secret budget” to refer to the amendments. “The word ‘secret’ demonstrates intellectual dishonesty“, said. “Was there a secret before? I don’t know. I know that today it is in the Transparency Portal [emendas concedidas]”, declared.

“When was the relationship of parliamentarians [para o governo], she only went through the Government Secretariat to find out who the deputies were. We had no interference. The president doesn’t define a penny of it. Today, it has a website and it is public.”

ELECTION

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) 1st round ended with 48.43% of valid votes against 43.20% for Bolsonaro. The PT is ahead of the president in voting intentions for the 2nd round, according to the Research Aggregator of Power 360.

Asked if it is possible to reverse Lula’s advantage, Ramos responded positively. “I am convinced, with great sanity and with great hope, that the president is already reversing”, declared the minister.

“At the level we are at today, of social media and the splintering of information, you cannot say that every election whoever comes out in front of the 1st round takes in the 2nd, because there is this crucial point of social media.“, said.

“Knowing that there is a possibility that the president will revert, they wanted to put on a label that he is a cannibal. In the video, there’s nothing like that.”

Ramos also spoke about Bolsonaro’s interview with a podcast in which the president says he haspainted a mood” when passing by 14 and 15 year old Venezuelans on a motorcycle. The statement was target of criticism in social networks and associated with pedophilia. On Tuesday (Oct 18), Bolsonaro apologized in video.

“When he stopped, and I pulled over right away, he said: ‘Let’s see the people from Venezuela here.’ He didn’t say ‘pretty little girl’ that day. And I was with him. He said the following: ‘Why are you here? Are you having difficulty? How do you guys live? Eat what?’” said Ramos.

“At no time did he mention “painting a mood”. And this Venezuela thing is his. It’s a very dear topic for him. It is a fear of Brazil turning to the left“, continued.

“I think at the time of the podcast, to say that the situation was very bad, he mentioned that ‘painted a mood’. He bullies everyone who works with him all the time. For me, this fuss was a surprise. There at that moment I saw him asking how they managed to live, buy food, how long they had been in Brazil.”

When asked what he will do if Bolsonaro loses the election, Ramos said he will return to live in Resende (RJ). “I will ride my motorcycle“, said. “But it’s a hypothesis that, honestly, is not on my radar. I am very convinced of his victory.”