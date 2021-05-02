Continuing to achieve national gains through new projects that serve development in its entirety, enhancing the foundations for a decent life, stability and happiness for citizens, and accelerating the return to normal life after the success of the UAE’s experience in facing the repercussions of “Corona”. The themes of the meeting that brought together His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

The conduct of our wise leadership according to the approach of founding leaders in constant communication, enhances the renaissance of the nation, which made it a global development model within a few decades, based on a forward-looking vision, prior planning, permanent ambition, and unrelenting will, and does not stand at any challenge, as the country’s distinguished experience in combating The “pandemic” is health, social and economic.

The UAE is in a phase of recovery and gradual progress towards restoring life to normal, after adopting a health plan that resulted in achieving qualitative indicators, and providing a package of financial incentives that covered various sectors and significantly limited the effects of the “pandemic” on the growth of its business, ensuring the supply of food and medicine, as well as the state’s role in Help the world to confront the virus.

Despite what the global “pandemic” caused, the UAE, with the support of its wise leadership, was able to turn challenges into achievements in space, energy and economy, in conjunction with its celebration of the golden jubilee that culminated in the past fifty years of effort and work, and formed a basis for launching towards the centenary with plans and strategies aimed at the people of the nation and generations. Coming.

“the Union”