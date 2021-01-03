The smell of chicken in truffled pepitoria with rice with raisins and vegetables permeates one of the kitchens provided by the Mirador de Cuatro Vientos. Here the volunteers chain a tasty meal while background music enlivens the day. The aim is to deliver 20,000 Christmas menus to 45 soup kitchens thanks to the solidarity initiative Comedores con Alma, organized by the “la Caixa” Foundation, in collaboration with the NGO Cesal and the Madrid City Council. Since 2014, this action offers financial aid to soup kitchens. The menus will be distributed on the 23rd so that they can be enjoyed at Christmas Eve dinner.

Chema de Isidro is Cesal’s kitchen manager and explains that they have been making an average of 1,500 menus a day for weeks that they then freeze. “We have to think that there are Muslim people and it has to be a popular thing that everyone likes. Apart from the chicken, we are going to give a salad with seafood and a nougat that is being made in the pastry shop ”, he says while supervising the organization and its children from the hospitality school, young people at risk of social exclusion who are helped to find an exit to the labor market.

This training model implemented by the NGO Cesal lasts four months and includes another two of practices. De Isidro comments that they have an insertion rate that exceeds 80%: “We don’t teach them to cook, we teach them to work, there are restaurants that only want our kids. From the first day they arrive we give them the knife and cut. In the pandemic we delivered 2,500 daily menus and hake was donated to us from Asturias; it came and you had to clean it. They did a master’s degree in fish and many other things ”.

Raúl Jiménez, head of social action at the NGO Cesal, points out that in April they were forced to cook to respond to the precariousness derived from the coronavirus crisis, something they had not done previously and that has helped them to combine that need with the training of students. “We believe in the dynamics of teacher and learner. You need a teacher who loves what he does, has a passion for the job, and knows the trade. It is important that they know the needs of the company so that when the children arrive at the restaurant they see what they are facing and feel that they are capable of doing things ”, he points out.

The figures from the Comedores con Alma program have quadrupled the number of daily users, from 5,000 to 20,000 people served due to the pandemic. “We facilitate the work of the soup kitchens because there were many that did not provide service on these dates and thus we give their users a properly served dinner. That soul is the small details, it is not giving a tupper of food, it is something else, it is that they see that they have taken pains to get something different to them ”, considers Rafael Herrador, territorial director of CaixaBank.

The age of these young people at risk of social exclusion ranges from 16 to 30 years. “Rather than that they are at risk, I prefer to say that they are directly excluded. More than 50% are exams [mena hace referencia a los menores no acompañados, sin familia ni cuidadores]. Many of them are even on the streets. There are people who criticize them and if you give the kids options, they take advantage of them and they work. If we don’t give people opportunities, then we can’t demand them, ”says Chema de Isidro, who motivates his students as much as he can with closeness and affection. He proudly says that when he looks at their social networks, he sees them uploading photos showing the dishes they make. He assures that this dignifies them and makes them see that there is a useful path they can follow.

One of the boys from the hospitality school, Óscar Benítez, 18, participates as a volunteer in this Comedores con Alma initiative, applying everything he has learned. He has already started his internship as a waiter and is happy to be working, although he admits that he likes more to be in the kitchen: “They have taught us a lot of things, to use the oven, to cut fish and vegetables, we have also had wine courses. I left my studies in second year of ESO and now I feel that I am less on the streets and that I am finally doing things well ”.