Genoa – General assembly of Iren Genoa workers, gathered today following the failure to renew the apprenticeship contract unjustified and discriminatory of an Ireti Acqua worker on August 28th. The news was given by the secretariats and the RSU of the Iren Genova group: Filctem- Cgil, Femca- Cisl and Uiltec-Uil who issued a note. “While we are witnessing a series of unprecedented management and operational problems, such as pipe explosions and sewage spills into the seaevents that in the past were rare but now occur with worrying frequency, at the same time the corporate climate is deteriorating becoming more and more oppressive, stressful, demotivating and domineering towards all workers – the unions write -. The motivation provided by the company, based simply on the fact that once the training period is over the employment relationship can be terminated without a real motivation, represents a clear abuse of workers’ rights and an unacceptable attempt to mask other issues under an ambiguous justification that is not supported by concrete facts”. “Firing” an apprentice for unspecified reasons not only goes against the very nature of the apprenticeship, but also violates the principles of fairness and justice in the workplace” the unions added, calling “urgently for the immediate reinstatement of the worker, as well as the opening of a discussion table to discuss working conditions within the company and prevent future abuses”.