The Cadiz Nummythe Riojan Sale Moncalvillothe Barcelona Nectari and the canary THE DIRED OF FIRE They are the winners of the ‘Sustainable Sun Awards #foodspaña’, which delivers the Repsol guide and recognize the work of restaurants and chefs overturned into more environmentally respectful practices and in the fight against climate change.

Specifically, in this fifth edition of the awards, the organization has wanted to highlight the research and dissemination for the care of the sea that performs Angel León In the port of Santa María, in Cádiz. His is “an example of recognized consciousness and innovation throughout the world,” he said.

Apponent, with three Michelin stars and three Repsol soles, accumulates all kinds of awards also in the sustainable and ecological aspect. The so -called ‘sea chef’, a continuous discoverer of new foods arising from this liquid element, has just announced that together with its gastronomic work it will directly boost the conservation of the marshes of its land, along with its inhabitants and its culture.

In the case of Sale Moncalvillo, located in the town of Daroc Carlos and Ignacio EchapESTO in “responsible agriculture as a way of life.” In addition to using proximity products and betting on the rural environment in which they are located, the brothers are in “constant evolution process”, because this year “Sale Moncalvillo is brewing a farm and a edible forest that will close the circle,” the guide remarked.









Nectariin charge of chef Jordi Esteve, located in the city of Barcelona and with a Repsol Sun, meanwhile, he wins the prize for his “firm commitment to environmentally respectful energy.” “From this urban restaurant it is shown that it is not necessary to be in direct contact with nature to take care of it,” they say.

Finally, THE DIRED OF FIREof the Llanos de Aridane, La Palma, with chef Pabin Hernández in head and recommended Repsol, wins the Sustainable Sun Award for stocking only products from his surroundings.

