Appointments Uponor’s new CEO Michael Rauterkus will take up the position in August

Uponor, a manufacturer of pipe systems, has been appointed by the Board Michael Rauterkusin as the company’s new CEO. Rauterkus will start as CEO on August 20, 2021, when the company’s current CEO Jyri Luomakoski leave his job.

Rauterkus most recently worked as the managing director of the German water and shower product manufacturer Grohe AG. Prior to joining the CEO, he held several positions at Grohe in 2006. Previously, Rauterkus has worked for Hasbro Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., among others, and Kraft Jacobs Suchard, now known as Mondelez.

“He is a visionary leader with a strong strategic grip and he knows the ins and outs of our industry,” says Uponor’s Chairman of the Board. Annika Paasikivi company bulletin.

Rauterkus says that Uponor’s industry is important to him, as water distribution and energy efficiency play a major role in people’s daily lives.

“I am eager to get to know Uponor’s business, meet Uponor employees in different markets, visit production facilities and discuss the future of Uponor with customers and owners. It is great to be able to lead the more than 100-year-old Uponor to the next stage of the company’s development, ”Rauterkus says in a press release.