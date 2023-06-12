Appointments | Touko Aalto is the mayor of Toivaka

About 2,400 people live in Toivaka, located in central Finland. The basic Finnish council group left a dissenting opinion on the choice.

The greens former chairman and former member of parliament Touko Aalto has been elected as the municipal manager of Toivaka, located in central Finland.

Toivaka’s municipal council voted on the matter and Aalto won the vote by a margin of 11–10. Another person who applied for the position, Pihtiputaa municipal secretary Perttu Sonninen got 10 votes. He was selected as an alternate.

According to Statistics Finland, 2,387 people lived in Toivaka in 2021.

A basic Finn the council group left a dissenting opinion on Aalto’s choice.

Even before the vote, Perussuomaliket submitted that Aalto does not meet the qualification requirements for the municipal manager, as he does not have experience in management positions at the municipal level.

Before electing the mayor, the council voted whether Aalto meets the eligibility criteria. Aalto was deemed eligible for the position by a vote of 16–5.

Aalto will start the position on August 1.