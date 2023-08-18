Appointments | Topi Manner will move from Finnair to Elisa’s CEO

Manner will start as Elisa’s CEO no later than March 1, 2024.

Elisa’s the board has decided to appoint the company’s new CEO Topi MannerinElisa said in her press release on Friday evening.

Topi Manner is currently the CEO of Finnair oyj. He is also a member of Elisa’s board of directors, a position of trust that he is giving up today.

Elisa’s current CEO Brother-Matti Mattila has announced his retirement from the position.

“During the long time of Veli-Matti Mattila, who served as the company’s CEO, Elisa has grown into a clear market leader in its field and a trendsetter in the entire telecommunications industry, as well as developed into a modern software and service company that is followed worldwide,” Elisa’s press release states.

Manner will start as Elisa’s CEO no later than March 1, 2024.