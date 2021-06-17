Appointments Today, the National Gallery will have a new director general – Tytti Yli-Viikari among the applicants

Risto Ruohonen, the long-term director of the National Gallery, will retire in August.

Government appoints the new Director General of the National Gallery today, Thursday. Long-time director of the National Gallery Risto Ruohonen is retiring in August.

Among those applying for the position is, among others, the Secretary General of the Finnish Museum Association Kimmo Levä and the director of the Tampere Art Museum Taina Myllyharju. In addition, the position has been applied for by the shelved Director General of the State Audit Office Tytti Yli-Viikari.

The museums in the National Gallery are the Ateneum, Kiasma and the Sinebrychoff Art Museum.