Appointments THL’s Chief Physician Taneli Puumalainen joins the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health as Head of Department

Puumalainen will start this month as the temporary head of the safety and health department of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

8.4. 14:40

Government has appointed Taneli Puumalainen appointed Head of the Safety and Health Department of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. He will take up his post on April 22 and continue there until the end of May next year.

Puumalainen’s responsibilities include leading the preparation and implementation of measures related to the management of the coronavirus epidemic in cooperation with other authorities, such as the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The Department of Safety and Health of the Ministry is responsible for, among other things, the preparatory and development work concerning the supply of medicines and the fight against infectious diseases. It is also responsible for emergency preparedness and emergency preparedness for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Woody has a doctorate in medicine. Since 2014, he has served as THL’s chief physician and head of unit. He heads the Infectious Disease Prevention and Vaccination Unit.

Permanent holder of the post Päivi Sillanaukee is on a rotation in the State Department.