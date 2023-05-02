Appointments | There are three top candidates left for mayor in Vantaa

Katri Kalske, Pekka Timonen and Jukka-Pekka Ujula will be interviewed on Friday.

Vantaa in the election of the mayor, the pace is getting tighter. The selection committee representing different parties has shortlisted three top applicants from 17 applicants for the interview.

The balance of power in the Vantaa council is fairly equal between the Social Democrats and the coalition, but it is already clear that the Dems’ winning streak in Vantaa’s leadership will end.

Vantaa’s deputy city manager for education and learning has been selected for the top three Katri KalskeMayor of Lahti Pekka Timonen and the mayor of Porvoo Jukka-Pekka Ujula. Kalske and Timonen are uncommitted, Ujula represents the coalition.

Selection committee chairman Antti Lindtman (sd) says that the committee will only decide after the interviews on Friday how many applicants will be sent for personal evaluations. It is possible that someone will be eliminated from the top group at that time.

“One, two or three applicants can be sent there,” says Lindtman.

Another possible qualifying stage could be after the personal evaluations have been completed, and before the top applicants are sent to be heard by council groups.

For retirement of the outgoing mayor Ritva Viljanen (sd) a total of 17 applicants sought to lead Finland’s fourth largest city.

At the time of his election in 2017, Viljas became the sixth consecutive Demari to be the mayor of Vantaa.

The Vantaa City Council will elect a new mayor at its meeting on June 19. The salary of the new city manager is 15,503.13 euros per month, and the employment is open-ended, not fixed-term.