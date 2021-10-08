Appointments The top four stood out in the selection of the Deputy Mayor of Vantaa

Tero Anttila, HSL’s Head of Department, Henry Westlin from Vantaa and Development Directors from Lahti and Sipoo took part in the interview.

Vantaa in the selection of the deputy mayor of land use, the top guard is on his way to an interview round with the council groups.

Retired in September Hannu Penttilän a total of 15 people applied to succeed. A selection committee of politicians eliminated four top candidates for an interview round on Thursday.

They are Lahti’s director of urban development Olli Alho, Head of the Helsinki Region Transport Department Tero Anttila, Sipoo Development Director Pirjo Sirén and Vantaa acting. deputy mayor Henry Westlin.

After the interview round, the top applicants will be sent to a consultant for evaluation.

The Deputy Mayor leads the Urban Environment Division, which is responsible for the comprehensive development, management and administration of Vantaa’s urban structure and environment, streets and parks, as well as business premises and real estate.

The city council will elect a new deputy mayor in November. The post will be filled from the beginning of 2022 at the latest.

