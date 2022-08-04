Appointments | The STM’s top position did not arouse interest – the now elected head of office is the only qualified applicant

Only six applicants applied for the leadership of the ministry within the deadline, one of whom withdrew his application.

State Council has appointed the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health as the new head of office Brother-Mikko Niemen. He will move to his new position from the position of head of department of STM’s Communities and Functionality department. By education, Niemi has a licentiate in veterinary medicine.

Niemi has worked at STM since 2014. Before this, according to the Government’s press release, he worked, among other things, as director of food safety at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and in expert positions in ministries and the European Commission.

Undersecretary is STM’s top official, whose task is to lead, develop and supervise the operations of the ministry and its administrative branch. However, the top position did not attract professionals in the field. The nomination memo shows that only six people applied for the position within the deadline, one of whom withdrew his application afterwards.

As one of the qualification requirements, the office manager was required to have versatile experience, which was considered to mean work experience in different positions and in different organizations. According to the nomination memorandum, the experience must be such that it can be judged to be an advantage for the successful handling of the position.

Of the five applicants, only Niemi met the qualification requirement in terms of versatile work experience. One applicant was found to have worked only as an intern.

The same was true for management experience. Three applicants lacked experience in management and supervisory positions, one applicant’s experience in the duties of a department manager and service manager was not deemed to correspond to the management experience required for a head of office.

The new head of office will start his five-year term on August 15. Cape’s predecessor Kirsi Varhila started his work as Satakunta’s welfare area manager in June.