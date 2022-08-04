Thursday, August 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Appointments | The STM’s top position did not arouse interest – the now elected head of office is the only qualified applicant

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in World Europe
0

Only six applicants applied for the leadership of the ministry within the deadline, one of whom withdrew his application.

State Council has appointed the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health as the new head of office Brother-Mikko Niemen. He will move to his new position from the position of head of department of STM’s Communities and Functionality department. By education, Niemi has a licentiate in veterinary medicine.

Niemi has worked at STM since 2014. Before this, according to the Government’s press release, he worked, among other things, as director of food safety at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and in expert positions in ministries and the European Commission.

Undersecretary is STM’s top official, whose task is to lead, develop and supervise the operations of the ministry and its administrative branch. However, the top position did not attract professionals in the field. The nomination memo shows that only six people applied for the position within the deadline, one of whom withdrew his application afterwards.

See also  Drug trafficking Jordan shoots 27 'jihadist' smugglers - billions in drugs have been seized worldwide in the past

As one of the qualification requirements, the office manager was required to have versatile experience, which was considered to mean work experience in different positions and in different organizations. According to the nomination memorandum, the experience must be such that it can be judged to be an advantage for the successful handling of the position.

Of the five applicants, only Niemi met the qualification requirement in terms of versatile work experience. One applicant was found to have worked only as an intern.

The same was true for management experience. Three applicants lacked experience in management and supervisory positions, one applicant’s experience in the duties of a department manager and service manager was not deemed to correspond to the management experience required for a head of office.

The new head of office will start his five-year term on August 15. Cape’s predecessor Kirsi Varhila started his work as Satakunta’s welfare area manager in June.

See also  Football Tim Sparv awarded Captain's Ball - Jari Litmanen justified the captain's personalization of Sparv

#Appointments #STMs #top #position #arouse #interest #elected #office #qualified #applicant

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Blue Site dispenses with a great service...and focuses on the "new fashion"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.