Appointments | The steel company SSAB appointed the former director of Outokumpu as CEO

Appointments|The new managing director will start his duties at the end of October.

Steel company SSAB’s board announced on Thursday that it had appointed the company’s new CEO Johnny Sjöström. He has worked in the company since 2019 as the manager of the special steel business group.

“The board and I are very happy that Johnny Sjöström is taking over the position of CEO of SSAB. He has solid technical knowledge and extensive experience in the industry in the Nordics and internationally,” says SSAB’s chairman of the board Lennart Evrell in the bulletin.

In the current one in this position, Sjöström has been responsible for the ongoing green transition of the Oxelösund steel mill. Sjöström has previously worked as the CEO of Uddeholm and in addition held several management positions at the steel company Outokumpu.

“This is a great honor and I am proud of the trust the company’s board has placed in me to lead SSAB in its next phase. I now spend a lot of time listening and traveling around the organization to get to know all parts of the company before I start my new position on October 28,” Sjöström says in the press release.

Johnny Sjöström is a docent of materials science at Karlstad University, and he also studied at Stockholm University of Economics.