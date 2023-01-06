Even the Pnrr involved in the spoil system

The minister I drive Crosetti he said it clearly: “Why shouldn’t we want our men, trusted people, in key roles?”. And indeed, why shouldn’t they? Thus, as the Corriere tells us, it happens that David Ciferri, an economist who has just become head of the mission unit for the Pnrr with the appointment of the then minister Giovannini finds himself managing 25 billion for the transport sector from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. But then the government and the role of You cipher with Salvini it becomes increasingly marginal. In general, the governance of the Pnrr is one of the pillars thanks to which Italy has received tens of billions. Make a clean sweep it means having problems with Brussels.

And so? Raffaele Fitto is working hard to smooth out the rough edges with the Commission. Then he will ask the ministries for an opinion on the staff, to understand if and how to intervene. Alessio Butti, for example, undersecretary for technological innovation, must put his hand to governance because he has already recorded some significant exits compared to when Vittorio Colao was in his place. Without forgetting that the directing of the entire Pnrr passes through the disbursements and management of Deposits and Loans Fund. Affaritaliani.it had said it in unsuspecting timesnow many other newspapers are also starting to notice and newspapers: the idea that Dario Scannapieco will undoubtedly remain in his post is no longer so certain.

