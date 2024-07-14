Appointments | The new CEO will take on a difficult task, says Business Finland’s chief trustee

Appointments|Business Finland trustee Kari Inberg says that the new CEO Noponen is stepping up to a challenging task. “The chosen one should be well aware of what kind of ship he will skipper.”

14.7. 10:15

“Business Finland the position of the CEO is a very demanding position”, states the representative of the Innovation Funding Center Kari Inberg.

Business Finland announced on Thursday Lassi Noponen about the selection as the new CEO. Bachelor of Law Noponen has been working as the Minister of Economic Affairs since 2023 by Wille Rydman (ps) as special assistant.

Lassi Noponen

As a financial expert Inberg, who works, has been working in the building for sixteen years and says he knows the situation thoroughly.

Inberg says that also the current CEO Nina Kopola started five years ago in a difficult place, but now the situation is even more difficult.

“Business Finland has quite a lot of balls in the air. The situation where the new general manager comes in is even more challenging than it was five years ago with Kopola,” says Inberg.

Inberg refers to recent changes in the organization and the board’s decision to reduce operational funding.

According to Inberg, the changes have caused work pressure and stress among the staff.

“It would be good for the general manager to have an understanding of the challenges of the personnel.”

Personnel according to Inberg, did not know exactly who was in the last stage of the application process for the position. They had heard that Nopose was among the three and also one person from inside the house.

The current CEO Kopola also came to Business Finland from outside the company.

According to Inberg, after Kopola started as CEO, it soon became clear that he had not been introduced to Business Finland’s affairs in depth enough.

“It has been reflected as challenges for individual employees”

Both Kopola and Noponen had been customers of Business Finland before their election as CEO. However, according to Inberg, it does not help to understand how things work inside the house.

“The chosen one should be well aware of what kind of ship he will skipper”.

Minister of Economic Affairs The election of Noposen, who worked as Rydman’s assistant, as CEO has raised questions about the politics of the appointment. Thursday Rydman told Ylethat the appointment was not political, but that Noponen was chosen based on his qualifications.

Neither Inberg nor other personnel want to comment on the politics of the selection.

However, Inberg notes that politics has been increasingly visible in Business Finland’s operations in recent years.

“Previously, 10–15 years ago, we did risk investment activities in much the same way as private equity investment companies.”

There were small differences in the criteria, because Business Finland is a politically controlled organization and uses tax funds, but politics was very little visible in the actual everyday financial work, says Inberg.

According to Inberg, today, the expertise of Business Finland’s employees could be trusted more boldly and included more in the discussion about the future policies that will be used to guide operations.

“The dialogue should be closer. The benefit for the whole country would then be better.”

Inberg says that in the midst of all the turmoil and changes, the personnel are very interested in what kind of person is becoming the leader and what knowledge and skills he will have to lead the innovation finance center.

“We hope that a choice has been made here for which the boots are not too big,” says Inberg.

“Only time will tell.”