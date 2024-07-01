Appointments | The ministry is appealing against the cancellation of Kavi’s appointment as director

Appointments|Earlier, the ministry said it would comply with the administrative court’s annulment decision.

Teaching- and the Ministry of Culture tells to appeal the decision of the Helsinki Administrative Court, which overturned the appointment of the director of the National Audiovisual Institute Kavi.

Formerly the Ministry told that he will comply with the decision and act accordingly when the decision becomes legally binding.

The ministry appointed a director for the National Audiovisual Institute in the fall of 2022. There were three appeals against the appointment to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

The Administrative Court annulled the appointment made by the ministry with its decision three weeks ago.

The previous one the Government’s Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkonen (central) and the director general of the ministry Riitta Kaivosoja Kavi was appointed by Dr Riitta Vanhatalon.

According to the Helsinki Administrative Court, the merits of those who applied for the position had not been compared fairly and objectively, and the person appointed to the position did not meet the eligibility criteria. According to the court, the appointment was also against the prohibition of discrimination in the Equality Act.

Kavi is known as a former film archive, whose duties now also include the promotion of media education work, the screening of films, for example in the Oodi library’s Kino Regina, the maintenance of TV history and the supervision of films and other similar age classifications.